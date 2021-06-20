Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 59 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 293,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,716 shares of company stock worth $10,999,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

