Head to Head Review: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Bloom has a beta of -2.23, suggesting that its share price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axon Enterprise and Neon Bloom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00 Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $176.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Neon Bloom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 14.90 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,425.91 Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Neon Bloom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Neon Bloom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28% Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Neon Bloom on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

