MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $543.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $533.00 to $543.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $500.86.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI opened at $502.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.55. MSCI has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $506.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.