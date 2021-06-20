Barclays Begins Coverage on Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

