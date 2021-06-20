Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€143.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

WCH opened at €124.05 ($145.94) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €131.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a one year high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

