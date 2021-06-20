Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $56.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $230.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $240.63 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.98 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $746.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

