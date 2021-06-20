Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $123.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of BPMC opened at $82.79 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

