Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATEX. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

ATEX opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,358,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,064,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

