Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,675 shares of company stock worth $5,859,439. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

