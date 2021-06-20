Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alto Ingredients has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

