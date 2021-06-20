Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.41

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 2554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

