National Bank Financial Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$18.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.58.

TSE:POU opened at C$14.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$15.02.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

