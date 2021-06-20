Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TVE. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.45.

TVE opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.52.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

