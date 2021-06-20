Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.75 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.35.

SES opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,250.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

