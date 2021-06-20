National Bank Financial Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$3.25 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.41.

TSE TCW opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of C$666.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

