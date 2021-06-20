Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 209.70 ($2.74).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 171.86 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.78.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

