Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 5.3%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 6,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,547,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

DADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of -16.57.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,250,000 after buying an additional 5,551,150 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,594,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $20,810,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,277,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

