Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 235,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,977,437 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $12.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

