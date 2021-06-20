AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,200

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,924.67 ($116.60).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,384 ($109.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a market capitalization of £110.06 billion and a PE ratio of 39.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,842.86. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

