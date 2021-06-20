NCC Group’s (NCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities lifted their price target on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 268 ($3.50).

NCC stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of £871.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.20 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 313 ($4.09).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

