Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of LON:SUMO opened at GBX 365.50 ($4.78) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 407 ($5.32). The company has a market cap of £626.69 million and a P/E ratio of 365.50.

In other news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15). Also, insider Carl Cavers acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

