Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.60 Million

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $669.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $417.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

GPRE opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,300 shares of company stock worth $2,535,250. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.