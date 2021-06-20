Morgan Stanley Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $610.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

