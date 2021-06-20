SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

