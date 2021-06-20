Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 653,797 shares.The stock last traded at $116.19 and had previously closed at $117.38.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

