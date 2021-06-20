Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down to $44.85

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.85, but opened at $43.24. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 107 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $845.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

