Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Down to $36.80

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $35.42. Veritex shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Veritex by 33.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 77.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

