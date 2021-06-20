Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.77 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

