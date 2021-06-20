Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Down to $285.12

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $285.12, but opened at $271.30. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $271.30, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.05. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

