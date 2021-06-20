Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $21.02

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $20.13. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 1,730 shares trading hands.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

