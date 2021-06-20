Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 313,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.48. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

