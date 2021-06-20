Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GLUC opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

