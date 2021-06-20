Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Update

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,460.0 days.

Shares of TPLWF stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

