ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

