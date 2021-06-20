Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Drops By 12.8%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of CTPCY opened at $5.37 on Friday. CITIC has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

