Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Drops By 12.8%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of CTPCY opened at $5.37 on Friday. CITIC has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

