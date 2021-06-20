HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.23). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 453.25 ($5.92).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 429.40 ($5.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 440.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

