WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 223,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

