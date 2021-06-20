Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 404236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.26. The stock has a market cap of C$673.70 million and a PE ratio of -23.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.95.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

