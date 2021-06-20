Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 978 ($12.78) and last traded at GBX 967.52 ($12.64), with a volume of 2879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 961 ($12.56).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 899.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

