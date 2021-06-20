Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Get Marchex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MCHX opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.