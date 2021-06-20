Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

