Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.