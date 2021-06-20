Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,419,384 shares of company stock worth $31,821,916 in the last 90 days. 46.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

