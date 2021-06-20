Libertas Partners Raises Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Price Target to GBX 435

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its price target hoisted by Libertas Partners from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

MOTR opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.62. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Adele Cooper purchased 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71). Also, insider Chris Morgan acquired 13,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

