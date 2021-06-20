Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €39.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €45.20 ($53.17) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.76.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

