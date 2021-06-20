Warburg Research Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.11 ($131.90).

ETR:RHM opened at €84.14 ($98.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 402.58. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €86.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

