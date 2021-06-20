Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 opened at €118.80 ($139.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.20.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.