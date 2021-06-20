Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

