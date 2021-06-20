iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

