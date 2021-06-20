Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Excellon Resources during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

